Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.43% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYK traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $187.06. 7,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,364. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.12 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

