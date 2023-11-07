Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.00. 769,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

