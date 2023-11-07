Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 154,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 227.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 32,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 170,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 61.8% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,715,332. The company has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

