Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,930 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.16% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after buying an additional 1,003,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $16.00 on Tuesday. 375,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,976. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

