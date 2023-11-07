Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 147.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.04. 2,172,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,026. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day moving average is $180.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

