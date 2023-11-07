Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,052 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.53. 252,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.