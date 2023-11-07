Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $10.07 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 130.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

V stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,305. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $454.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.26.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

