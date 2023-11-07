Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $10.75 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVV stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.81. 622,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,092. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.18 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $339.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

