Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $11.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,784 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 7.23% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 470,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,501. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $125.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

