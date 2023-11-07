Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $269.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,532. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $196.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

