Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $14.46 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

STIP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 60,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.