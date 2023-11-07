Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $14.87 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,117 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 1.22% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

SDVY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. 69,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,349. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0982 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

