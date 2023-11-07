Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $16.70 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.39% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $16,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after purchasing an additional 964,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,275,000 after buying an additional 584,857 shares during the period.

FDL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. 92,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

