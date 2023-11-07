Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $21.22 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 420,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,791,000 after acquiring an additional 252,633 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 124,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $137.89. The company had a trading volume of 503,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average is $140.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

