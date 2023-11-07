Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 947.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,248 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,455. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

