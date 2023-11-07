Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $7.80 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.14. 1,423,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 668,063 shares of company stock valued at $139,991,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

