Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,999. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of META stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.43. 3,808,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,558,547. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.79 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $820.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

