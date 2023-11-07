Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Chesapeake Energy worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CHK traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.50. 447,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,379. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $106.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

