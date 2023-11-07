Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,365 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,975,740. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $215.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

