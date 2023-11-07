Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.70. 863,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,062. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

