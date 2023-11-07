Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $166.24. The company had a trading volume of 746,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $447.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $166.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

