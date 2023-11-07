Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 127,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VUG stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.69. 165,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,667. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.