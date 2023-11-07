Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $99.14. 34,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $99.02 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

