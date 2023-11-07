Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,370 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $401.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,999. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $343.36 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.83 and a 200 day moving average of $398.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

