Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 4,812 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AGG traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,525. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.