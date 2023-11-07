Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 5,719 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.53. 1,127,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average of $150.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.80 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $354.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

