Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 9,625 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.75% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 785,454 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,142,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 649,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after buying an additional 386,546 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 48,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

