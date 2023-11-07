Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 9,724 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

