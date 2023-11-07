Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 883,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,358. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

