Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $18,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,625,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,948,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,022,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,644,000 after purchasing an additional 285,871 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.06. 63,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,060. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.38.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

