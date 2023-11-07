Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 19,027 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 101,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,370. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

