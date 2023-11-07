Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,028 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 52,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 256.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 376.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.65. 883,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,976. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.