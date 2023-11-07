Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,554 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.16% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 95,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

