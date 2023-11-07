Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 6,884 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.88% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $100.63. 27,574 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

