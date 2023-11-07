Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 8,623 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.72. 1,243,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,059. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

