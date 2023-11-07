Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 8,794 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.69. 813,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

