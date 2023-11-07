Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,412. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.37.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

