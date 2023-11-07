Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, RTT News reports. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 199.41% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 18.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.09 million, a P/E ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90.

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, CEO Dror Bashan bought 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $90,322.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,522.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

