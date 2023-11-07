Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.