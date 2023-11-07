Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $13.24. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 385 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76.

Ramaco Resources last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 524.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the company's stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company's stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

