Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. Rapid7 has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 522,286 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 21.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,627,000 after acquiring an additional 478,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth approximately $20,075,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

