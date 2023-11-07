RB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

