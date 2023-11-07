RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BCX opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

