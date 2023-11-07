RB Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.