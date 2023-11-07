RB Capital Management LLC Has $762,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

