RB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.76.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

