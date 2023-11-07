RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises 0.8% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 68,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 243,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 40,088 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ADX opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

