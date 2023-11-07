RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,087,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $128.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $135.66.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

