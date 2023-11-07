RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %

Snap-on stock opened at $269.03 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $220.21 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.82 and a 200 day moving average of $265.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

