RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 2.0 %

PSA stock opened at $248.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.